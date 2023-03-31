Maudeen Peters
CARTHAGE, TX — Maudeen Peters, 87, of Panola County, TX, passed away on Wed. afternoon, March 29, 2023, in Shreveport, LA. Maudeen Holland was born on July 9, 1935, in Fair Play. Funeral: 2 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: Waldrop Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Business Beat: Longview Mall adds two stores
- Bodacious Bar-B-Q in Longview earns state recognition
- Longview could get first QuikTrip gas station
- Divorces granted: March 13-17, 2023
- Business Digest: Austin Bank makes promotions
- Upshur County man charged in death of father
- Downtown Live in Longview sets lineup for April 7 return
- PHOTOS: Lone Star Lug Nuts Early Bird Car Show in Kilgore
- Nearby shooting forces lockdown of Pine Tree ISD campus
- New retail, housing development possible in Longview's Spring Hill area
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.