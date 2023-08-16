Maurice Mathis
JEFFERSON — Funeral service for Mr. Mathis will be 12 Noon Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Enron Baptist Church. Burial will be in Kellyville Cemetery, Jefferson,TX.
Public Viewing will be Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 From 1:00P until 5:30p at the funeral home.
