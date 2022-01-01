Max Adkisson

Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Mostly clear with gusty winds developing late. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.