Max Adkisson
LONGVIEW — Max Earl Adkisson was born in Marshall, TX on September 19, 1935 and passed away in Longview on December 31, 2021. Graveside services for Max will be held at Rosewood Park Mausoleum on Tuesday, January 4 at 11 am, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. A memorial guestbook can be signed at Raderfh.com
