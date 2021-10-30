Maxine Baggett
LINDEN — Services for Mrs. Maxine Baggett, 88, of Linden will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Reeder-Davis Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Mill Creek Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden. There will be a time of visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. Sunday and lasting until service time.
