Maxine Brooks- Houston

LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Maxine Houston, 78, of Longview, will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Friendship Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Jordan Valley Park. A viewing will be 1- 6 p.m. Friday, at Stanmore Chapel. Mrs. Houston was born October 1, 1943 and passed March 3, 2022.
