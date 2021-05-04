Maxine “Lisa” Harrell
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Maxine “Lisa” Harrell, 54, of Longview, will be held Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11 a.m., at St. John Baptist Cemetery, Kilgore TX. Viewing will be Tuesday, May 4, 2021, from 1-4 p.m. at Craig Funeral Home. Ms. Harrell was born November 4, 1966 in Torrance, CA, and died April 27, 2021.
