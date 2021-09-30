A memorial service will be held at the Linden Masonic Lodge #192 at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 2, 2021.
Megan Allison McCreery
LINDEN — Megan Allison McCreery, age 10, went home to play and rejoice with her twin sister and Heavenly Father on September 24, 2021. Megan was born on May 3, 2011.
