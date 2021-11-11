Melanie “Dianne” Dorsey
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Melanie “Dianne” Dorsey will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 11:00 am. A visitation will be held on Sunday from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the church. Dianne passed to the Lord in the late afternoon of November 8, 2021 in Longview, TX.
