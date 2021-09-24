Melba Watson Hodge
LINDEN — Melba Jean Hodge, 87, of Linden, Texas passed away September 19, 2021. Services will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, September 26, 2021 at PineCrest Baptist Church with Bro. Bryan Baggett officiating. Burial to follow in the Bear Creek Cemetery and under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden. Visitation one hour prior to the service.
