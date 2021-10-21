Melissa Kay Runnels
KEATCHIE, LOUISIANA — Funeral services for Mrs. Melissa Runnels, 57, of Keatchie, LA will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Longstreet U.M.C. Burial will follow in the Runnels Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11:30-2:00 p.m. Friday prior to the service.
