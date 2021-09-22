Melody Zuker
LONGVIEW — Melody Zuker was born in Jefferson, TX on October 20, 1955 and passed away in Dallas, TX on September 19, 2021. A Celebration of Life for Melody will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Longview on Saturday, September 25 at 2 pm. Cremation arrangements under the direction of Rader Funeral Home.
