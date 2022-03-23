Michael Blue
HENDERSON — A Celebration of Life for Mr. Michael Blue, 59, of Henderson, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at New Life Church in Henderson. Visitation, 1:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the church. Mr. Blue passed away March 12, 2022. He was born Sept. 13, 1962.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.