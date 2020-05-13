LONGVIEW — Michael Eugene Carraway, 47, of Longview, Viewing, 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Stanmore F.H.. Arrangements by Stanmore F. H., Longview. Mr. Carraway was born October 10, 1972, in Longview, and died May 7, 2020.
Michael Eugene Carraway
LONGVIEW — Michael Eugene Carraway, 47, of Longview, Viewing, 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Stanmore F.H.. Arrangements by Stanmore F. H., Longview. Mr. Carraway was born October 10, 1972, in Longview, and died May 7, 2020.
LONGVIEW — Michael Eugene Carraway, 47, of Longview, Viewing, 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Stanmore F.H.. Arrangements by Stanmore F. H., Longview. Mr. Carraway was born October 10, 1972, in Longview, and died May 7, 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview man among 3 arrested in shooting death of motorcyclist
- Accidental firearm discharge leaves 1 dead in Longview
- Police: Longview man charged in Smith County death member of Cossacks bike club
- ET Football: Louvier leaving Spring Hill after one season
- Family: Whispering Pines reports COVID-19 cases
- Police: Longview woman smothered baby to death, tried to kill other daughters
- ET Football: Longtime area coach Huffstickler retires after 38 years
- Longview schools host end-of-year parades for students
- East Texas cases of COVID-19 near 1,500 mark with 'surge response teams' in area
- More federal funding to boost virus testing in Longview area
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.