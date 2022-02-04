Michael James Smith
MARSHALL — Michael James Smith, age 68, passed away on January 14, 2022. Mr. Smith was born on July 6, 1953 in France. Memorial Service on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 11:00am at Bethel Methodist Church in Elysian Fields. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
