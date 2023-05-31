Michael Middleton
TYLER — Graveside Services for Mr. Michael Middleton, 55, of Tyler, are scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Beaver Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Friday, June 2, 2023, at the McCauley & Son Memorial Chapel. Mr. Middleton was born November 27, 1967, and passed away May 25, 2023.
