Michael Ross
LONGVIEW, TX — Michael Dean Ross, 55, of Longview, TX, passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Longview. He was born Sept. 29, 1966, in Marshall, TX. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the City Cemetery in Carthage. Services are under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, 1131 State Hwy 149, Carthage, TX.
