Mickey Carol Blalock Sr.
DIANA — Mickey Carol Blalock, Sr. 71, of Diana, Texas, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 in Tyler. Graveside Services will be 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 in Mount Pleasant at Liberty Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Liberty Hill Baptist Church at 1:00 P.M.
