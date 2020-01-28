TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Mickie Riley, 78, of Tatum, 3 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Bar None Cowboy Church. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Bar None Church. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Riley was born August 2, 1941, in Kermit, and died January 26, 2020.
Mickie Riley
