Mike Downs
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Mike Downs, 73, of Longview, will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in the chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home with Dr. Rick Webb officiating. Interment will follow at Cherokee Cemetery. No family visitation will be held. Due to COVID 19 the family requests you wear masks and practice safe social distancing.
