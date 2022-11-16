Milagros Phillips
JEFFERSON — A Life Celebration® memorial service for Milagros Phillips, will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in The Chapel of The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home. Milagros was born on May 07, 1945 in Puerto Rico and died on November 08, 2022 in Longview, Texas.
