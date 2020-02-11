NACOGDOCHES — Funeral services are scheduled for Mildred Joy McDowell, 88, of Lufkin, 2 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. Interment, Memory Park. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. McDowell was born August 29, 1931, in Fort Worth, and died February 8, 2020.
Mildred Joy McDowell
NACOGDOCHES — Funeral services are scheduled for Mildred Joy McDowell, 88, of Lufkin, 2 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. Interment, Memory Park. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. McDowell was born August 29, 1931, in Fort Worth, and died February 8, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.