Miles Kennedy Warren
MARSHALL — A funeral service for Miles Kennedy Warren will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 21, 2021 in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. A time for visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home. Miles was born on October 15, 2021 and passed away on October 15, 2021 in Longview, Texas.
