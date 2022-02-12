Milton Esteen “Snooks” Blaylock
MARSHALL — Milton Esteen “Snooks” Blaylock, age 85, passed away on 02/10/22. Mr. Blaylock was born on 01/05/1937 in Chilton, TX. Funeral Service at 1pm, Sat., 02/12/22 at Immanuel Baptist Church with a visitation to follow. Interment at Grange Hall Cemetery. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
