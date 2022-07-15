Minister Faye Swift
LONGVIEW, TX — A Celebration of Life for Minister Swift will be held on Saturday at 11:am at Miracle Tabernacle.
Bed of Rest will be in Lewis Chapel Cemetery
Public viewing will be from 1:pm til 8:pm with a family hour from 6:pm til 8:pm
Service by Citizens Funeral Home.
Bed of Rest will be in Lewis Chapel Cemetery
Public viewing will be from 1:pm til 8:pm with a family hour from 6:pm til 8:pm
Service by Citizens Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.