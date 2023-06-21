Mitzi Milstein
LONGVIEW — Mitzi Milstein was born on January 31, 1945 and passed away on June 18, 2023. A graveside service for Mitzi will be held on Friday, June 23 at 10 am at Memory Park Cemetery in Longview. An online guestbook can be signed at Raderfh.com
