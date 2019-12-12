GLADEWATER — Funeral services are scheduled for Molly Marie Wilson, 65, of Gladewater, 2 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at East Mountain Baptist Church. Interment, Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Croley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Croley Funeral Home, Gladewater. Mrs. Wilson was born February 8, 1954, in Fayetteville, NC, and died December 9, 2019.
Molly Marie Wilson
