Monica Brock

Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.