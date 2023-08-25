Monica L Townsend
GLADEWATER, TEXAS — Monica Louise Townsend, 69, of Gladewater, TX passed away on August 18, 2023. There will be a visitation Friday, August 25, 2023 from 6 to 8 in the evening at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater, Texas. Services will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023 in the chapel of Croley Funeral Home at 10 o’clock in the morning.
