Monica Stephenson Malinosky
MARSHALL — A memorial service for Monica Stephenson Malinosky, 50, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022, in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Mrs. Malinosky passed away on February 20, 2022, in Longview, Texas.
