Monsignor John A. Brennan
SAN ANTONIO — Funeral Mass for Msgr. John A. Brennan, 91, formerly of Tyler, will be held Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Rosary with visitation following will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler.
