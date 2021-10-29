Morice Johnson Jr.
HALLSVILLE — Graveside services for Morice Johnson, 54, of Hallsville, will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery Hallsville, TX. Arrangement by Stanmore Funeral Home. Mr. Johnson was born April 1, 1967, and passed October 19, 2021. Mask required.
