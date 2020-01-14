JEFFERSON — Funeral services are scheduled for Morris Emanuel Pentecost Sr., 94, of Jefferson, Texas, 10 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at First United Methodist Church of Jefferson. Interment, Wells Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at The Capt. Wm. Perry Chapel of Haggard Funeral Home. Arrangements by Haggard Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Pentecost Sr. was born June 25, 1925, in Nederland, and died January 10, 2020.
Morris Emanuel Pentecost Sr.
