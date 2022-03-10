Morris Gene Robertson
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Funeral services for Gene Robertson will be 10 am Today, March 10, 2022, at Oakland Heights Baptist Church under the direction of Rader Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rosewood Park. He was born Aug. 1, 1940 in Gilmer, Texas and died March 5, 2022 in Longview. See full obit at raderfh.com.
