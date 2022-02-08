Mr. Albert Milton Sullivan
LONGVIEW — Albert passed away early Wednesday morning at the age of 95 at his Grandsons house in Troup TX. He was surrounded by family that loved and cared for him.
Mr. Sullivan was the hardest working and most generous man if you ever had the pleasure of meeting him. Albert had a love for auto body repair and he also loved his family very much and was loved in return. You will be missed PaPaw !
