LONGVIEW — Services will be scheduled at a later date for Mr. Charles Bernard Spencer, Arrangements by Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Spencer was born November 17, 1940, in Hallsville, and died March 23, 2020.
Mr. Charles Benard Spencer
