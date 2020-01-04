GILMER, TEXAS — No services have been scheduled for Mr. Charles Sinclair, 64. Arrangements by Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Sinclair was born August 10, 1955, and died December 31, 2019.
Mr. Charles Sinclair
