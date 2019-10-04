LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Mr. James W. Crosby, 81 Years old, of Longview, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Rollins Addition Church of Christ. Interment, New Zion Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019, at Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home. Arrangements by Rosewood Memroial Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Crosby was born September 4, 1938, and died September 30, 2019.
