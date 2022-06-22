Mr. Joe Benton Ratley
WHITE OAK — Mr. Joe Ratley, 77, a long-time resident of White Oak, TX passed away on June 19, 2022. Mr. Ratley was born in Marshall, TX on October 26, 1944. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 25th at 2PM at Calvary Baptist Church Longview.In lieu of flowers, please send a monetary donation to The Hospice of East Texas.
