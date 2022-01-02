Mr. John Wilson Burciaga
GLADEWATER — Mr. John W. Burciaga, age 70, passed away Dec. 21, 2021.He was born on Jul. 21, 1951. Preceded in Death by his wife Joyce Tippens Patterson Burciaga, Mother Concepcion Mata Burciaga, Father John Wilson Parker, Sisters: Lupe Crowe, Irene Pitts and Brothers: Albert Burciaga, Manuel Burciaga, Billy Winston Parker. Mass Service, Jan. 07, 2022 at 3 p.m., reception to follow at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church; 508 N. Sixth St.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.