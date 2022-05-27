Mr. Lawrence Stanford
TROUP — Funeral services for Mr. Lawrence Stanford, 78, Troup, will be 11:00 am on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Liberty Baptist Church-Troup. Burial will be in Liberty Troup Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler. Public viewing is Friday, May 27, 2022, from 3:30-8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
