Mr. William Stanley Lawrence
GILMER — Stanley, age 76, passed away May 24, 2022, and was born March 02, 1946. A Celebration of Stanley’s life will be at the Lawrence farm in Longview from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022. Memorial gifts can be made in his name to Hallsville “H” Association in care of Deke Dillard, 507 N. Central St., Hallsville, TX 75650.
