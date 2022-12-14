Mrs. Betty Jo Johnson
HENDERSON — Betty Jo Luce Johnson passed away on December. 9, 2022 in Tyler. She was a devout Christian and was a member of First Baptist Church, Henderson. Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Henderson with Dr. David Higgs officiating. A private family burial will precede the service.
