Mrs. Ella “Red Shead” Bell Brown
HENDERSON, TX — Mrs. Ella Brown, age 75 of Henderson passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 in Longview, TX. Viewing will be Friday, April 8, 2022 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Services will be Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Mother Zion Baptist Church, 403 Redbud St. Henderson. Under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
