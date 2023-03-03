Mrs. Peggy Posey Gaston
HENDERSON — Service for Mrs. Peggy Posey Gaston, 84, of Henderson will be held Friday, March 3, 2023 at 4:00 P.M., With Rev. Johnny Newton officiating. The family will receive friends at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral home on Friday, February, March 3, 2023 at 3:00 P.M.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.