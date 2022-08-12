MRS. POLLY TUTTLE
CARROLLTON, FORMERLY OF HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mrs. Polly Tuttle, 83, of Carrollton, formerly of Henderson, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Salem Cemetery. Interment will follow. Mrs. Tuttle passed away August 10, 2022. She was born January 8, 1939.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.