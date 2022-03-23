Ms. Betty Jean Myrick
LONGVIEW — Ms. Myrick, age 69, passed away on March 16, 2022. She was born August 20, 1952 in Texarkana. Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters: Stacy Duncan of Longview, Ashley Johnson of White Oak, and Shannon Miller and her husband Jeff of New Diana.
