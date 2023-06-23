Myra Helen Petty
TYLER — Services for Myra Helen Petty, 84, of Tyler, will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Cathedral in the Pines Memorial Garden in Tyler. Myra was born February 6, 1939 and passed away June 19, 2023.
