Myra Nell Kerzee
HENDERSON, TEXAS — Graveside services for Myra Kerzee, 78, of Henderson will be 11 am Thursday, Dec. 9th at Alto City Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5 - 7 pm on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at Rader Funeral Home of Henderson. Born March 30, 1943 in Alto, TX she died Sunday, Dec. 5th in Henderson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.