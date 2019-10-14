HENDERSON — Funeral services are scheduled for Nadeyne Cooper Clark, 97, of Henderson, 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Clark was born June 16, 1922, in Wichita Falls, and died October 12, 2019.
