ROYSE CITY — Funeral services are scheduled for Nancy Ann Corley, 82, of Laneville, 2 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Laneville Cemetery. Visitation, 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Corley was born August 14, 1937, in Laneville, and died December 20, 2019.
Nancy Ann Corley
